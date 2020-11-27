Harry Winks ‘accidentally’ Scores a Long-Range Stunner

Tottenham Hotspur improved their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win over Ludogorets on Thursday. Speaking after the game to BT Sport (via Goal), Spurs boss Jose Mourinho spoke about Harry Winks’ response to his stunning goal tonight.
The Englishman was one of the goal scorers as Spurs ran riot, ultimately winning the game 4-0. In addition to his goal, there was a brace from new signing Carlos Vinicius and a goal from Lucas Moura.
Tottenham’s Harry Winks scored from 56 yards ?
(via @UCLonCBSSports) pic.twitter.com/NWTTQ0ho2J
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2020
But one of the biggest talking points of the postgame was the scoring strike from Harry Winks, which was a screamer from 56 yards out. It was an incredible effort that lit up the night and proved to be the icing on the cake for Spurs.
When the midfielder was asked about the goal, he said that it was an “accident.” Jose Mourinho responded to this jokingly as he told BT Sport:
“He is too honest! I am not happy with him! With a goal like that you have to say you meant it, but a good kid. He is honest.”
The goal further added to the good mood that has been surrounding Spurs this season. They are doing very well in the League and are improving their European form as well. It all bodes well for the rest of the season.
They have a tough fixture coming up against Chelsea this weekend, but for now, they will be enjoying this win. What would have made the manager even more happy about the Ludogorets performance was the way in which all the players contributed.
Spurs looked like they could score even more, and they could have easily ended with more than four.
Chelsea will be a different proposition entirely, but Mourinho will have some tricks up his sleeve. Sunday will tell us a bit more about this team and it wouldn't be a surprise if they overcame that test with flying colours.
