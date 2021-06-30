Should Tottenham Sell Harry Kane? Time Might Be Right

In Tottenham’Hotspur world, there are two stories right now that are dominating their news cycle. The first is the search for a manager, which has been unsuccessful for quite a long time now. The second, and perhaps more important, is the future of Harry Kane. But should the England captain be sold?
It is clear to all that the striker is one of the best players in the Premier League. He is very much the heart and soul of the Spurs team and it’s been that way for quite a few years now. But at this stage of his career, the Englishman might be wanting a different kind of challenge and is looking for a move away.
Tottenham can either cash in on their superstar for a ridiculous fee or try and convince him to stay. The former option is more tempting as it will give them funds to buy other players. However, other clubs would also then likely hike the transfer fee of their players when the Spurs come calling to find a replacement for Kane. (They’ll know Spurs are desperate, and now have cash on hand.)
But if they were to convince him to stay, the north Londoners would have to go all out by appointing a world-class manager and signing a few top tier players. They must make the team capable of not just fighting for trophies, but finally winning one again.
That has been the main problem with Spurs these past few years, they have done well, until they get to the final hurdle.
Harry Kane has been criticised for his inability to win trophies, but obviously it is not entirely the forward’s fault.
Unless Spurs can convince him that silverware will be won, it is going to be hard to keep hold of their talisman long term. With the England captain linked with a switch to Manchester City, a place where he is much more likely to win trophies, the north Londoners are facing an uphill battle.
Regardless of what decision Daniel Levy and co make, it has to be done quickly. Going until the deep end of the transfer window will not give them enough time to execute a plan properly.
The potential sale of Harry Kane is probably the hardest decision that Tottenham have had to make in the recent past and it is one that will impact the next few seasons.
There are pros and cons to the striker leaving, as well if he stays, but a plan has to be in place for acquiring reinforcements, regardless of the decision that ultimately gets made.
We will get more clarity on this once England's involvement in the Euros is over.
