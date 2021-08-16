Man City Continue Harry Kane Pursuit, Could Break Transfer Fee Record

No Harry Kane, no problem for Tottenham Hotspur as they upset reigning Premier League champions Manchester City yesterday.
According to reports, Kane resumed training on his own on Monday and the Tottenham talisman will be re-integrated into full-team training later on this week. That said, City will continue their pursuit of the man who drew all the attention in Sunday’s match, despite not featuring.
Harry Kane has three years left on his current deal, and Spurs still want to receive more than £150 million in return for selling him. And asking price that high is White Hart Lane’s way of saying he’s not for sale, and publicly, City have suggested they will not meet that price.
However, an ESPN report claims the Etihad “could go as high as £120m plus add-ons for Kane, but there has so far been little encouragement from Spurs that an offer in that region would be accepted.”
If indeed this offer is accepted, it would see the club break the British transfer fee record a second time this summer, after they made Jack Grealish the first £100m player, in signing him from Aston Villa.
Will Harry Kane stay or go? Honestly, both outcomes seem probable right now, and it’s truly anybody’s guess as to what happens in the end.
New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo provided the latest on the situation, and explained his absence thusly:
“Harry [Kane], Like Bryan [Gil], Cristian Romero, they joined us later. For Cristian and Bryan it was very important to be here today. To feel the atmosphere and be in the stadium and be in the hotel, attending the meeting, but knowing they don’t have too many sessions with us. Harry worked this morning, he is preparing himself and when he is ready he will join the group and help the team.”
Don’t be surprised if the already way too tedious and overly elongated Harry Kane transfer saga rumbles all the way on until transfer window deadline day.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
