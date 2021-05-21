Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Harry Kane, Nuno Espirito Santo

Ahead of Championship Sunday, most of the talk relating to Tottenham Hotspur is of the off-the-pitch variety, not on the the quest to qualify for Europa League, instead of settling for Europa Conference League. The focus is instead on the future of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and who the next manager will be.
We’ll start with Kane, who this week openly admitted that he could move on this summer.
“For sure, it’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman (Daniel Levy),” he said to Sky Sports’ Gary Neville (see below)
“I’m sure that he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it, but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time.”
Kane also said he wants to compete for trophies, and major silverware at that: “I want to be playing in the biggest games. The biggest moments.”
The face of the England national team also went on to say that yes, he will hear Levy out on his plan, but: “Ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time.”
Kane has already been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea. Regarding the third team we just listed, ESPN reports that they’re prepared to offer cash plus Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the west London club is concerned that Spurs won’t do business with them.
With Harry Kane being on the open market, for the first time, it means that all the biggest and richest clubs will throw their hat in the ring. However, he might not be the biggest name to move this summer, and that could impact where he goes and what the transfer fee will be.
If City are serious about finally landing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland gets his big money payday, then where would it leave Kane? Well, we have all summer silly season to discourse on it.
Elsewhere, Friday brought news that Nuno Espirito Santo is leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers, effective after Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.
With Nuno now becoming a free agent, his name will be one to watch regarding frame the managerial vacancy at Tottenham, who sacked manager Jose Mourinho the day after the European Super League news broke. It’s been a down year for Wolves, as the serious head injury to Raul Jimenez, suffered against Arsenal in late November, really sent their season downhill.
However, Santo made a nice recovery to guide the Midlands club to a finish near mid-table, and he’s done an amazing job at the club he’s been in charge of since 2017. His first year in the gig he led Wolves to promotion to the Premier League, and he’s also brought them European football during his tenure.
“Nuno has brought us some incredibly special moments at Wolves that will never be forgotten, but every chapter comes to an end,” executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.
“His loyalty and dedication over the last four years has been immeasurable, and we cannot thank him enough for the progress he has made for Wolves.”
Levy has said, in an open letter to fans that he’s looking for a manager who brings exciting, attacking football to north London.
