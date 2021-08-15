Harry Kane Left Out of Tottenham Squad for Man City Clash

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane wasn’t on the team’s bus when they arrived today at their home ground to host Manchester City in the Premier League weekend’s headliner fixture.
This is according to a report delivered by Rebecca Lowe on NBCSN, who are on site for the season opening crunch clash on Sunday. NBC Sports will be carrying this game live, as they are the Premier League’s broadcast partner in the United States of America.
Shortly after that news was released, The Athletic reported that Harry Kane will not be in the squad at all today for Tottenham. The reason cited? Lack of match fitness, as he has not had adequate time to train with the squad following his absence from the team this preseason.
Obviously, the transfer saga surrounding the player, and both teams involved in this match, looms large over this situation. It’s a transfer saga that has run all summer long, and doesn’t show any signs of reaching closure any time soon.
According to David Ornstein of The Athletic:
There was confusion over Kane’s return to Tottenham’s pre-season following his involvement in the European Championship, with the striker denying he had refused to train. Kane carried out a five-day quarantine at The Lodge before returning to training.
We’ll have more on Harry Kane, along with the squad news on both sides, shortly.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
How Spurs can start the season without a recognised out and out striker is a complete joke and a disgrace, Levy should be ashamed of himself for letting it get to this, this should have been sorted weeks ago. Levy, ENIC and Lewis OUT !!! Get these parasites out of our club. They are a complete embarrassment and should go.
This is the right move. Kane being involved would be a disaster. He is and has been ripping the team apart physically and emotionally with his childlike antics – he has no desire to play for Tottenham. KANE OUT.