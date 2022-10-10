Tottenham returns to the Champions League in what is a rapid-fire turnaround, and that is the embodiment of the unique schedule that is the 2022/23 European football calendar. This week they play host to an Eintracht Frankfurt side who they struggled against in Germany last week.

Spurs’ form against German sides has taken quite the dip in recent times. Between 2017 and 2019 they won four on the trot against German teams. But now the North Londoners are now winless in their last five games against German opposition in the Champions League.

Their opponents’ form against English sides couldn’t be better. Eintracht Frankfurt won both of their last two trips to England. London, specifically, holds no fear for them either. Both of Die Adler’s recent English victories have come in London.

They defeated Arsenal 2-1 in November 2019 and beat West Ham 2-1 in 2022. Both of those victories came in the Europa League.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt FYIs

Kick-Off: Weds. Oct 12, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Competition: UCL Group D, Matchday 4 of 6

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 63% Eintracht Frankfurt 16% Draw 21%

UCL Group Standings: Tottenham: 2nd, 4pts Eintracht Frankfurt: 3rd, 4pts

Team News

Spurs have a few injury concerns. Most of them revolve around their attacking threat. Harry Kane was taken off in their most recent league win against Brighton. He is considered a 75% chance to play. He said post-match to the media that he thought it was just a knock.

Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura are both unlikely to take part in this fixture. Kulusevski is continuing to recover from a hamstring injury that has seen him out of the team more often than not so far this season.

Lucas Moura is more of a mystery. The veteran Brazilian is struggling to recover from the calf injury that has seen him play a minimal role so far this season.

Japhet Tanganga is still ruled out as he recovers from a knock. Emerson Royal is now available for selection after being unavailable in Spurs’ last Premier League match due to a suspension.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Although Spurs are ticking over nicely in the Premier League, they really need to get these points in the Champions League. Both sides do, in fact. Another draw and Sporting Lisbon will likely get what would be an almost unassailable lead at the top of Group D. Leaving Spurs, Frankfurt and Marseille scrapping it out to avoid the drop-down to Europa League football.

