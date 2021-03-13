Tottenham Team News vs Arsenal FC: Harry Kane, Gio Lo Celso

Tottenham make the short trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday, and they’ll come into this game, squad wise, on a good run of form.
On an individual level, many of their players are finding their best form right now, which is giving manager Jose Mourinho a lifeline at the club. The embattled manager hasn’t had a great season (with sacking rumors abounding just a few weeks ago), but getting a win here, gives him two on the season, and bragging rights for the term in what is arguably their biggest rivalry.
Tottenham at Arsenal FYIs
Team News: Tottenham Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Arsenal
The team news is looking better and better with each passing week for Spurs. Though Harry Kane had to be substituted during the week, he is expected to be back in time to face the Gunners.
Giovani Lo Celso looked set to return from an injury, but a back problem prevented him from playing on Thursday. This minor setback leaves him a doubt for the weekend.
Mourinho has found success over Mikel Arteta by setting his team up to hit on the counter. Given how a tactic that has worked well for them in the past and will be used once again.
The onus of getting this done will fall on the front four. It is great news for the visitors that Gareth Bale is starting to look like his old self again, finally. With the great form of Kane and Heung-min Son, it really makes them a formidable threat.
As for the hosts, they have some quality in their ranks, but it remains to be seen if they can be focused for the entire ninety minutes. Spurs must look for any lapses in concentration and ensure that those get punished. If they can put some pressure on the hosts, it will increase their chances of winning.
Tottenham have a great chance to do the double over the Gunners this season and that will provide some extra motivation here. If they can press with some intensity, it will lead to mistakes being made by Arsenal.
Despite the quality the opposition have, Mourinho will be looking forward to getting another win over his young rival in the making, Mikel Arteta.
