Tottenham Sweating on Harry Kane Fitness Ahead of Cup Final

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is injured again, suffering another problem with his ankle in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton yesterday. Kane scored his 20th and 21st goals of the Premier League season at Goodison Park, making him just the fourth player ever to score 20+ goals in five different seasons.
The brace also made Kane the all-time goal scorer among players who have never won a Premier League title. Kane had to exit early, due to the injury, and it’s possible that today will bring news about his condition/extent of any damage that was suffered.
“For him to leave the pitch with a few minutes to go is obviously because he felt something,” Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said.
“It is too early to say something. I don’t want to feed any speculation or be stupidly optimistic and say that he will play in the next game [against Southampton in midweek] or the final. I don’t know. He doesn’t know. Tomorrow we will see how it reacts and take a look in more detail.”
“Let me be optimistic and believe that’s nothing serious. It’s more than obvious that he’s a very important player for us.”
Spurs have one more tune-up, Wednesday night in league play against Southampton, before the big EFL Cup against mighty Manchester City. Tottenham will look to end their trophy drought, which extends all the way back to 2008.
Kane’s 21 goals put him in pole position in the Golden Boot race, and his 13 assists also leads the Premier League. Harry Kane is also the team captain of England, so Gareth Southgate will also be concerned about the scans will show. The Euro championships begin June 11.
