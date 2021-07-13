Harry Kane Expresses the Hurt of Defeat, Looks to Future

England were minutes away from ending 55 years of hurt, but they just could not overcome Italy in the final of Euro 2020. Led by Tottenham’s Harry Kane, the Three Lions look destined to make history when they went ahead in the second minute. But the Azzurri equalised and eventually took it to penalties, ultimately emerging victorious.
The England captain was understandably emotional after the game and put out a message on his Twitter account. Kane said:
“Last night hurts. It’ll hurt for a long time. But we’ve come so far and broken down so many barriers that this is not the end. We win together, lose together and will regroup together for the World Cup. Thanks for all your support this summer.”
Despite a slow start to the tournament, the Spurs forward came to life in the latter half of the competition and finished with four goals to his name. This Euros was an important moment not just for England but for their leader as well.
As Kane gets ready to go on holiday, he will have a lot of thinking to do. This will not just be limited to the final but will also be about the player’s future with the north Londoners.
The striker has to make a decision on whether to stay or leave and that is arguably going to be the biggest move in the 27-year-old’s career so far.
The Spurs attacker can be proud of how he has led his country and the way they managed to unite an entire nation. Though this adventure ended in heartbreak, there is much more to come from this group of players and guiding them will be the Premier League’s leader in goals and assists last season.
What Harry Kane decides to do with regards to his club career will define the player’s future for the next few years. Tottenham will be hoping that he decides to stick around north London longer and work with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
But should he choose to leave, Spurs would have to respect the wishes of one of their greatest ever players.
