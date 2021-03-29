Harry Kane Deserves a Trophy, Tottenham Must it Deliver this Season

For large parts of the early season, it looked like Tottenham Hotspur were going to have a part to play in the Premier League title race. Things are looking much worse now after their exit from the UEFA Europa League, but there is still a trophy and a top four finish to play for.
The defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Europe was particularly demoralising given how they were ahead by two goals and should have easily cruised to the quarterfinals, but they must put that defeat behind them now and focus on the rest of the season.
Jose Mourinho and his players have an EFL Cup final to look forward to. Though they will be up against the might of Manchester City, it provides them a chance to win some silverware. One more win and it will be the club’s first trophy in over a decade; 13 years to be precise.
And in the league, they are only three points away from the final Champions League spot, meaning they can still end this season on a good note. But if they are to reach their goals, a lot rests on their attacking lynchpin, Harry Kane.
He has consistently been one of the best performers in England for a long time and deserves to finally have some glory (i.e. silverware) to show for it. The challenge for Spurs, at this moment, is to ensure that the Englishman does not think about moving elsewhere to win trophies.
They can do it by performing at a level that matches his elite standard. Harry Kane will be the one who can push the club towards an upset over City. It will not be easy, but they have already beaten the quadruple contenders once this season.
Mourinho, being questioned and under fire, will want to prove that he’s still got it as a gaffer. Managing the workload of the English striker during the run in will be a test.
If Tottenham can ensure that Harry Kane stays fit (which obviously has been a problem lately) for the upcoming games and doesn’t get burnt out, they can have a strong finish to the season.
Qualifying for the Champions League and winning a trophy are outcomes that would constitute a good season for Spurs. Though the early part of the season, when they were sitting top of the table, briefly in the fall, seemed to promise more, this would still provide a great way for it to conclude.
