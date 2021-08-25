Harry Kane Officially Ends All Transfer Speculation this Summer

Sorry Manchester City, but Harry Kane is not going anywhere this summer transfer window. We’ll see what happens next summer, when the Tottenham talisman will only have two years left on his deal, and thus Spurs will be looking to cash in on their superstar, lest risk losing him for a cut rate, or even for free, down the road.
Kane put one of the most tedious transfer sagas in recent memory by tweeting this just an hour ago:
“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” Kane wrote on his official Twitter account in regards to transfer speculation over his future.
“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”
So that is that; at least for now.
Tottenham valued Kane, 28, north of £150 million and were disinterested in moving him, given how he has three years left on his £200,000-a-week contract and is the face of the franchise. Not to mention the face of English football as well.
City were reportedly willing to go as high as £100 million, and thus stalemate ensued. After an ugly holdout during preseason training, Harry Kane made his first appearance this season in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
While starters and key players don’t typically feature in lower level European competition, Kane is expected to play major minutes, maybe even start against Pacos tomorrow in the Europa Conference League.
That’s because a.) he needs to build back his full 90 match fitness and b.) Spurs are in a crunch clash as they are already facing the chance of being eliminated from European competition this season.
