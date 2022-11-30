Tottenham Talisman Harry Kane Drawing Interest of Bayern Munich

Tottenham talisman and England National team Captain Harry Kane is drawing the interest of Bayern Munich reports Sky Sport Germany. Yesterday, the world of paper talk told us that Real Madrid have put Kane on their short list, now another titan of European football have reportedly entered the fray.

According to the reports, the Bavarian giants are uncertain on whether or not an agreement can ultimately be reached, as the fee would be in the region of €100m. Is that too much to pay for a 29-year-old?

It depends on how badly Bayern believes they need to replace Robert Lewandowski, and if they believe Kane is the guy to do just that. Ditto for Real Madrid, and if they think Kane would be the ultimate successor to Karim Benzema. Both clubs have the money, but do they want to spend it on him?

According to reports, Kane won’t decide about his club future after the World Cup. In other words, nothing in this situation will get settled today, or tomorrow, or even next week for that matter.

Harry Kane was strongly linked with a move away to Manchester City a couple of summers ago, but the north London outfit weren’t ready to part ways with him at the time.

Maybe this summer will finally be the right time for Tottenham and Harry Kane to part ways, as they haven’t won any trophies, and probably won’t this season either. At least they don’t look like they will, given their current form.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

