Harry Kane Prefers Bayern Munich Move over Spurs Stay

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane will soon return from his summer holiday to the North London club. Reportedly, he’s still keeping his options open, but not likely to re-sign with Spurs. Instead he’s leaning towards leaving, and then joining Bayern Munich.

Kane has already agreed personal terms with the Bavarian powerhouse, and in turn they submitted two bids for the England national team captain.

The second and improved bid was reportedly worth €94 million ($103.19m), but that is, supposedly, still pretty far off from what White Hart Lane want for him. It is widely understood that their valuation is closer to €141 million ($155m), but they don’t really want to sell, anyway.

According to ESPN, Kane, who will be a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of next year prefers a move to Bayern this summer.

An ESPN report today states that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel: “met Kane in London a few weeks ago and the striker was attracted to the idea of winning trophies with the German giants.”

Not so fast though, as Tottenham are ready to offer Kane a massive raise, when they put forth their new contract offer. According to Matt Law in the Telegraph, Spurs would potentially pay him £400k a week.

Kind of hard to turn that down, but we’ll see.

Additionally, new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu has said it publicly- he’s been given no assurances over the future of Harry Kane. This could rival Kylian Mbappe as the transfer saga of the summer.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories