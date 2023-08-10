Spurs Accept €100m+ Offer for Harry Kane from Bayern Munich

The Harry Kane transfer saga, one of the most tedious that we’ve seen and heard this summer transfer window, is finally coming to an end. Agreement has been reached between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich for the transfer of the superstar striker, on a fee that will exceed €100 million (or £86 million).

That is according to multiple outlets, with The Athletic reportedly being the first to call it.

Tottenham have accepted an offer in excess of €100 million from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, sources have told ESPN’s @JamesOlley. pic.twitter.com/N2lqIfzV00 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 10, 2023

? X News Harry #Kane: ?? Yes, there’s an agreement in principle between the clubs now – confirmed ??

?? Transfer fee more than €100m with add-ons included

?? Kane is on verge to join FC Bayern! First call: @David_Ornstein | @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/9At7gO9K5f — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2023

Although it is worth noting that next to no one, outside of those who actually work as breaking news reporters, actually care about who breaks a given story first. It is now officially up to the face of the Three Lions if he wants to make the move or not, but you already know the answer to that. Harry Kane reached agreement on personal terms back in June.

A month ago, it was widely reported that he preferred moving to Bayern over staying at Tottenham.

Of course, this is all still subject to passing a medical and signing the contract, as well as other legal odds and ends. So is there still a chance that he leads the line against Brentford for the Premier League season opener on Sunday?

That’s only three days away, but probably not.

It’s hard to imagine what White Hart Lane is going to be now without the England national team captain. The Tottenham talisman is the club’s identity. However, his moving on makes sense for a ton of reasons.

He burst onto the scene to become star man back in 2014, and over that near decade span, they still haven’t won a single trophy.

A talent like him deserves winner’s medals, and he must go elsewhere to get them. For Spurs, they are selling at the right time. Harry Kane is aged 30, and his transfer market value will only drop moving forward. Plus Tottenham are going nowhere, their competitive window closed.

Having finished eighth last season, their worst placement in 14 years, they now have absolutely no European football to speak of this season.

Simply put- it’s time to blow it all up. For Bayern, they have a true replacement for Robert Lewandowski now (it just took another year!). It’s win-win-win.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

