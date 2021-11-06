Tottenham Team News vs Everton: Gil, Sessegnon, Doherty

Tottenham Hotspur has been in the news a lot this week, and I can’t quite put my finger on why. Oh, that’s right – they sacked their manager and replaced him with one of the hottest properties in the game in Antonio Conte.
The serial-winning Italian made his bow in the Spurs dugout in the unfashionable UEFA Conference League in a wild game that finished in a 3-2 victory. This weekend he makes his debut as Tottenham manager at Goodison Park as the real work begins against Everton.
Everton has been good opposition for Spurs historically.
They have only failed to take points once in their last 17 matches against the Toffees. Although that one time was as recent as September 2020.
Everton v Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 7 November Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Everton (WDWLL) Tottenham (LLWLW)
Let’s take a look at the team news for the North Londoners as they begin a new era under the firebrand Italian in the Premier League.
After scraping through the game with Vitesse with no injuries, things look much the same for the club from the capital. Spaniard Bryan Gil will likely remain out for this one. He has no return date listed and former manager Nuno Espirito Santo said at the end of October his injury is “pretty bad and it doesn’t look positive for him”.
Hamstring injuries are usually tricky ones to get right for speed merchants like Gil, so I expect him to not only miss this one – but be out for at least the next few games too.
The other injury concern is left-sided Englishman Ryan Sessegnon.
He has been out since the beginning of September and still has no return date listed.
It must surely be a frustrating period for the youngster, made all the more frustrating by not being able to impress the new gaffer on the training pitch. Lastly, Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty is back fit and in contention for selection.
He was definitely not in Nuno Espirito Santos' thinking but seems a better fit for Antonio Conte's system. It wouldn't surprise me if he gets a chance to impress in this one. This is one of the matches I am highly anticipating this weekend. I'm going to stick my neck out and say Tottenham will begin the Premier League era under Conte with a victory.
