Gareth Bale Has Overcome ‘psychological scars,’ Says Jose Mourinho

Gareth Bale had a very slow start in his return to Tottenham Hotspur, but he’s hit a purple patch now. Injury plagued and missing matches, the first half of 2020/21 was very rough for the Welshman, but he’s now scored six goals in his last six games.
The return to form has ignited talk of Bale’s loan move from Real Madrid possibly becoming permanent. Manager Jose Mourinho says it’s up to Madrid to make that happen. That’s a conversation for later down the line, but today, the Gareth Bale topic of discussion is what he’s overcome to find his best self again.
“I didn’t challenge him, nobody challenged him,” manager Jose Mourinho said of Bale.
“We just supported him. I found psychological scars. When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries, I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars — that brings fears and instability.
“There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken. And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him. He broke it and is playing very well.”
Bale broke the world transfer fee record when Tottenham sold him to Real Madrid in 2013, and although he enjoyed plenty of successes at the Spanish capital, his last few years at the Bernabeu have been injury plagued and disappointing. He really didn’t fit into manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans at all.
However, things are looking up for him again.
“Time for you to speak with Gareth Bale — he needs to enjoy the positive talk with everybody that was doubting his first half of the season,” Mourinho added.
“He’s playing very well and working hard for the team.”
After having fallen far down the table, Tottenham are on a hot streak again and are back in the mix for the top four. A big reason for that is the record setting duo of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Bale says he’s wants to combine with the stellar trio to comprise a galactico trio.
“I think that is why I came here — the attacking players we have is amazing,” Bale said.
“Not just the ones who played tonight but ones on the bench. We are all pushing each other and it’s good to get the three points. There is a lot of fighting for places so you have to stay on your toes and have to keep working hard. We are in good moment now, getting the confidence back so hopefully we can keep it going.
“I feel good. It takes a bit of time sometimes, but I’m experienced enough to be patient.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind