Gareth Bale Officially Returns to Tottenham Hotspur on Loan

It was just seven years ago that Gareth Bale left Tottenham Hotspur to join Real Madrid and become a Galactico, breaking the world transfer fee record with his £89.5 million move. However, his tenure with Los Blancos ended with controversy, stress and strife.
He had a fall out with current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (although the Frenchman denies it) prompting his freezing out. Spurs now welcome back their Welshman winger with open arms, on a season long loan move.
Bale still has two years left on his £600,000-a-week contract, but ESPN claims that Spurs will cover about £250,000-a-week of that sum as agreed upon in this part deal. Reportedly, the deal does not include a loan fee nor an option or an obligation to make the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.
However, due to injury, the 31-year-old won’t be making his 20-21 debut until, likely, after the October internationals. The club statement on Bale reads: “We are delighted to announce the return of Gareth Bale to the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.”
“Gareth sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month and this together with La Liga’s later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited preseason.
“We anticipate that he will be match fit after October’s international break.”
It is intriguing acquisition to say the least, and overall, it’s great for the Premier League to have another superstar like this around. Or at least if you’re somewhat neutral, you’ll be excited. Anyone who dislikes Spurs won’t be too excited about this.
Bale. Is. Back.
Welcome home, @GarethBale11 ? #BaleIsBack ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/iOIWC2ZwtC
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020
It will be interesting to see if Bale can revert back to his former self again. Despite his recent troubles in Madrid, he was crucial to their three consecutive Champions League titles.
