Gareth Bale Unlikely to Return to Tottenham Hotspur

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
Gareth Bale
Last night was a huge night for Welsh football. For the first time in 60 years, The Dragons will compete at the FIFA World Cup. A nation erupted at the final whistle as Wales won their play-in fixture over everyone’s favorite second team, Ukraine 1-0.
The result has directly influenced Gareth Bale’s immediate future.
I heavily tipped Bale to announce his retirement from football had the Welsh national team not made the World Cup.
And now that they have and given the peculiar timing of the Qatar World Cup, Bale, who turns 33 next month, has no option but to find a new club to play for, if he wishes to take any part in the banner competition.
The most influential Welsh player of his time, perhaps ever, saw the curtain come down on his career as a Galactico for Real Madrid.
While his time in Spain was sometimes controversial, he leaves the Spanish capital having won a bucket-load of trophies.
Let’s not forget this man is a 5 time European Cup winner. And now he has decided to play in next season, there will be no shortage of suitors. His agent Jonathan Barnett said recently in an interview that Bale’s next move would be for personal and not financial reasons.
The man himself was interviewed immediately following the victory over Ukraine.
“We’re going to a World Cup! It means everything, what dreams are made of, we’ve been working towards it since I first came in here. Words can’t describe how we feel at the moment.”
He seemed in spirits prior to kick off too. When asked about whether he has any options to continue his club career, he jokingly replied, “Yeah, I’ve got loads”.
So where might Gareth Bale end up? Let’s look…
Possible Destinations
Cardiff – +300
A homecoming beckons for Gareth Bale if you believe the bookies. The Championship side is huge favorites with bookies all across the globe.
Even his Wales national team boss has given this move his approval, telling media that the deal “ticks all the boxes”
Tottenham – -600
Another kind of homecoming could also be in the cards. Tottenham was the club where Bale made his name.
He was a monster at the club in the late 2000s/early 2010s where he made over 230 appearances and had 132 score involvements. Although, his last spell at the club, on loan, didn’t work out in the 2020/21 Premier League season.
MLS- -750
It’s one of the biggest tropes in football today. A brand name European player can’t make the big money on the continent anymore, so he heads to the MLS for one last major payday.
I don’t think the MLS has much of an appetite for that anymore, but Bale’s age might benefit him if this is the route he takes.
MY TWO CENTS
I think Gareth Bale will return to Wales to play Championship football for Cardiff next season. Cardiff can guarantee him he will start (when fit), the level is still very high and he will be match fit for the Welsh national team in Qatar this winter.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
