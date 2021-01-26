Gareth Bale Impresses for Tottenham in FA Cup Triumph

Tottenham advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup as they got past Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 tonight. One of the stars of the match was Gareth Bale and Jose Mourinho praised the Welsh winger after the game.
Spurs had looked like they were heading for extra time when the game had changed on its head in the last five minutes. Two goals from Tanguy Ndombele and one from Harry Winks eventually gave the North Londoners the win.
Since arriving from Real Madrid on loan, Bale hasn’t always been fit but he took his chance on Monday, and made the most of it. He got the equaliser for Spurd and that served as a platform from which the visitors got the confidence to then push on for the win.
The boss was happy with the winger’s performance while also revealing that he never thought of taking him off. When Mourinho was asked for his impression on how the Welshman performed, he told the Daily Mail:
“Some good movement. Some one against ones, beating people, attacking people, creating chances. Of course, scoring a goal.
“Apart from that, I never felt he couldn’t play the 90 minutes. I never felt that I needed to change him and that is good.
“Of course, the Championship [Wycombe’s division] is a good, competitive level and the aggression is high and the intensity is good. So I’m happy.”
This display would have certainly impressed the manager as he hasn’t always been among the goals. Having another player who can contribute in this regard is only going to benefit the team going forward.
It was important that the visitors didn’t let the opening goal get their spirits down. They kept pushing to create chances and that attacking endeavour eventually paid off. Mourinho will be satisfied by the resilience shown by his players, and Bale in particular.
Next up for Tottenham is a league clash against defending champions Liverpool.
Spurs have fallen off the pace in the title race, so they’ll need to win this game to get back in it. If the Welshman can provide some extra help, with his abundant talent, it might just change the fortunes of Spurs.
He will want to play a role in any success that the North Londoners end up enjoying this season.
