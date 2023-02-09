Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Could Be a Future Super Bowl Site

With Super Bowl 57 (LVII) set to kickoff this Sunday, it’s time to consider Tottenham Hotspur Football Club’s exploration process towards the possibility of potentially becoming a future Super Bowl site.

As we first reported back in August of 2018, THFC were looking into the idea of becoming a future Super Bowl site. Last year at this time, new reports emerged that Tottenham were still looking into this idea, and perhaps ramping up the effort.

The next two Super Bowls, after this one, which follow the 2023 and 2024 seasons (LVIII in 2024 and LVIX in 2025) are already set. In regards to Super Bowl LX, in 2026, but rumored to be Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California. Okay, let’s dive into the logistics.

Let’s start with the time zone difference/kickoff time quandary. The standard 6:30pm EST kickoff is 11:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time. However, if you moved it to the traditional NFL Sunday kick times, 1 or 4:15 PM EST, it’s 6pm or 9:15 pm in the Great Britain capital.

That’s very accommodating for all involved, but the NFL has never staged a Super Bowl in a metropolitan area that doesn’t have a NFL franchise.

Obviously, and it goes without saying that they have never staged a Super Bowl anywhere that’s not on American soil. Also, the National Football League no longer takes bids on the prospect of hosting the big game.

Nowadays they have to come to you, you can’t go them. Thus, Tottenham’s exploratory process/committee would really have to do something that catches the attention of the league when they size up a potential Super Bowl site.

Still, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was literally designed and built for the purpose of hosting both Tottenham/Premier League football and National Football League action, even on the same day, if needs be!

Plus THS has replaced Wembley Stadium as the NFL’s home in London now. So they have a lot of factors going for them in this concept, but of course there are numerous hurdles still to overcome, to make this viable.

Would it be good for the city of London to be a Super Bowl site though?

“There is a similar concern when discussing the economic benefits of the Super Bowl,” said James Weiner, Ph.D. – Assistant Professor, University of Tampa.

“Does the event bring in revenue that would otherwise be spent in another economy?

Absolutely. Tourists from around the country will travel and pay exorbitant amounts of money. That money gets taxed. The concern is the same balance with football teams in general.

“How much does the city have to spend on the bid and operations of the Super Bowl? What does the city have to do for the weeklong events held prior?

“It becomes a harder question to answer when you balance the benefit with the associated costs.”

