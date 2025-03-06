Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

The Premier League is set to deliver another captivating clash as Fulham hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on March 15, 2025. Both teams come into this encounter with not so different ambitions but you would expect a Spurs side to aim higher. Fulham, who are in a mid table position, will look to strengthen their position, while Tottenham who you would expect to to push for a Champions League spot find themselves on the wrong side of the Premier League table and are currently 12th in the Premier League. This London derby promises an intense contest, with both sides determined to claim bragging rights and crucial points. Both sets of fans can get Fulham tickets from a resale store.

Under Marco Silva, Fulham have become a well organized side that are quite hard to break down. While their form this season has been sometimes inconsistent, they have shown grit, capacity and resilience particularly at home. Craven Cottage has been a tricky ground for visiting teams, and Fulham will look to capitalize on that home advantage even against Spurs.

The Cottagers rely heavily on the creativity of Andreas Pereira and the physical presence of Raul Jimenez who remains their main goal threat, Brazilian striker, Carlos Vinicius can also be dangerous from the bench. Defensively, Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop form a solid partnership, while Bernd Leno has been quite a standout performer in goal.

Fulham’s strength lies in their ability to remain compact and frustrate opponents. Against a team like Tottenham, they will surely aim to limit space in midfield and exploit set piece opportunities. Fulham once again showed how tough they can be as they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Andreas Pereria scored the first goal in the first half, and Andy Robertson set his side for a rougher road, as he was sent off for a goal scoring obstruction. However a Mohamed Salah master class set the tone for the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diego Jota to score for Liverpool. Marco Silva was disappointed to not win the game but he had kind words for his opponents who had a full and passionate crowd behind them. Here was what Silva had to say after the game:

“The game is emotional here. The crowd plays a big part and with the quality of Liverpool, they can almost be unstoppable. it’s the risk you have to take because we believe in ourselves. Liverpool are so good and they are winning so good, they are an aggressive team. Everything went to plan for us on the left-hand side.”



“I think the red card created more emotion in the game, the crowd played their part. We had to keep more of the ball and make them run more. We reacted well and had so many times three against four, the decision-making has to be better. We conceded a late goal in a moment we were too open and the quality of Jota made an impact.”

We should have taken three.

With one player more and leading the score, we should have been more narrow. We were too open and their composure was decisive.

The momentum is here and in our group. I have to give credit to our players for their attitude and commitment. We have to go in the same way against Southampton next week.”

Tottenham Hotspur, under Ange Postecoglou, has been one of the most exciting teams on their day to watch this season but their inconsistent performances have watered down most of their good performances this season. Postecoglou, known for his belief in attacking intensity and high pressing, has been unable to translate that Philosophy and ideology to his team. Spurs have been unable to consistently deliver strong performances and right now rather find themselves in the thick of the race for a Champions League spot, they are in uncharted waters in the second half of the Premier League table.

Nonetheless, they have had some standout performers so far this season. The attacking quartet of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke has been pivotal for Spurs. Brennan Johnson, in particular, has been exceptional, providing creativity and goals from midfield. At the back, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed a reliable defensive partnership.

Spurs will aim to dominate possession and use their very dynamic forward line to create chances. While they have struggled in some away fixtures this season, their head to head against Fulham suggests they are capable of overcoming the challenge of the West Londoners. Tottenham’s boss Ange Postecoglou criticised VAR after his side lost 4-3 to Chelsea. Here is what he had to say:

“I think it’s kind of where we’re at with the current state of football, where people are just frozen to make big decisions.



“I think referees don’t want to make them because they’ll go to VAR and VAR doesn’t want to intervene, so you’re kind of left in no man’s land. There’s a couple of decisions I thought about today that definitely went against us.



“I thought the linesman put his flag up bizarrely for Deki when he was through, I don’t know what for. Those are things that are out of our control. We can’t do anything about that. Hopefully the powers that be work that out.”

Match tickets

Craven Cottage is expected to be packed for this London derby. Fulham fans will turn up in numbers, hoping to see their team upset Spurs, while Tottenham’s traveling supporters will ensure an electric atmosphere.

Fulham vs Spurs tickets for the match are available through Fulham’s official website and other authorized ticket platforms. Fans unable to attend can catch the game live on major broadcasting networks or streaming services.

Team news

Both teams will be eager to field their strongest lineups for this crucial fixture.

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Adama, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Prediction

Spurs’ superior quality and attacking firepower are likely to prevail in the end. Expect a hard-fought encounter, with Tottenham edging out a narrow victory.

Fulham 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Related Posts via Categories