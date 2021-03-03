Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Fulham FC: Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham will be making the short trip across London to take on Fulham in the Premier League in midweek. Let’s take a look the team news heading into this game. (For the Tottenham starting XI prediction)
Spurs built up some momentum ahead of this match by producing a dominant display at the weekend to beat Burnley. If they play the same way, another win will become a possibility for the North Londoners.
There was good news on Sunday as full back Serge Aurier returned to the playing eleven. He had missed a few games and having him back provides a big boost for the defence.
There are no new injuries for Spurs to deal with. One player who is still out though, is Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso who might return at the weekend. He has been out for a long time and is slowly working his way back to full fitness.
As for their opponents on Thursday, they are in real need of a win as they currently reside in the relegation zone. They will not make it easy for the visitors at Craven Cottage.
With players such as Ademola Lookman and Aleksandar Mitrovic, they can cause problems for any opponent, which Spurs should be wary of.
What the North Londoners have going for them is quality in attack. One major bit of good news is that Gareth Bale is starting to show glimpses of the player he once was. His return to form at a crucial period is great news for the club as it gives them another dimension when going forward.
Tottenham need to start getting more wins in the league and this would be a good game to begin doing just that. Fulham need a win even worse so that they can try and get out of the relegation zone, so they will be playing tight and pushing forward. This will play into the hands of the visitors who can finish them on the counter.
Anything apart from a Spurs win would prove to be a huge surprise.
