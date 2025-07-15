Saturday will bring at least two, if not three, debuts for Tottenham Hotspur when they visit Reading for a preseason friendly. While it is just a meaningless exhibition match, it’s still the beginning of the Thomas Frank era at Spurs. This will be the first game in which Franks manages the Lilywhites. It will also see the Spurs debut of summer signing Mohammed Kudus. After Kudus, Spurs have been strongly pursuing Morgan Gibbs-White as well, and they remain confident they’ll get that deal over the line.

However, it is very doubtful that they’ll get it over the line in time for the attacking midfielder to feature this weekend.



Reading vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Kickoff time: 3PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Select Car Leasing Stadium (or Madejski Stadium), Reading, Berkshire, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

After all, Nottingham Forest are accusing Spurs of tampering or tapping up right now.

Tottenham Injuries and Absences

Team Captain Heung-min Son is late in returning to training camp, and he won’t join the rest of the squad until later on this week. Therefore, you can most likely rule him out of this match on Saturday afternoon. Dejan Kulusevski is still rehabbing from injury, and we won’t see him in action again until mid-season, at best.

James Maddison was photographed attending Wimbledon, with his girlfriend, who we learned is expecting twins.

And while there is plenty of good off-the-pitch news for Maddison, we won’t see him back on the pitch until August.

