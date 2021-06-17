Paulo Fonseca to Tottenham Now Off, Genarro Gattuso New Frontrunner

The Tottenham Hotspur managerial search long ago made the transition from tragedy to farce, and yet it is still far from over. Today saw yet another plot twist, and not in a good way, for Spurs supporters as talks with Paulo Fonseca have now totally collapsed.
The former AS Roma manager had reached an agreement in principle with the club, and it looked like he would be the successor to Jose Mourinho, but the two sides couldn’t seem to agree on a contract, apparently.
Can confirm reports from @DiMarzio that Paulo Fonseca's move to Spurs is all but off. Jorge Mendes now heavily involved with Fabio Paratici, Gattuso in the frame to take the job.
What a smooth search process Daniel Levy has overseen down there…..
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 17, 2021
That is a tweet from Goal’s Arsenal writer, which mentions that the next man in frame is former Fiorentina boss Gennaro Gattuso. But wait, there’s more! He left Fiorentina after just 22 days, because, wait for it, wait for it, he didn’t receive the backing in the transfer market that he sought.
Now he’s going to take a gig at a club where they are notorious for not backing their managers with an adequate transfer window war chest? How is that going to go?
The biggest loser here is Chairman Daniel Levy, who has a reputation for being a hardball negotiator and stingy with the purse strings.
Incredible Tottenham again. There are huge fiscal problems to complete the appointment of Fonseca as new manager despite verbal agreement completed and contract set to be signed, as reported on @SkySport @DiMarzio. ??? #THFC
That’s why Fonseca has NOT signed yet with Spurs. ?
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
Sometimes that works in his favor, other times he goes too far and it backfires. Right now he seems to be making a major mess of it all. Here’s more on the situation from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (above and below).
Gattuso would become leading candidate number four for the North London club after Fonseca, Antonio Conte and an audacious Mauricio Pochettino comeback. The search started in mid-April, and it’s still a long way from being settled. That is completely unacceptable for anybody who is fiscally or emotionally invested in Tottenham Hotspur football club.
Gennaro Gattuso now leading the never-ending race to join Tottenham. Talks progressing. ?? #THFC @SkySport
He parted ways with Fiorentina after only 22 days because he wanted to sign some players from his agent Jorge Mendes to improve the team – but the club was not convinced.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
If this protracted comedy of errors persists, then Tottenham might just get their proverbial “big six” membership revoked. What a bad look, all around for this club.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
What a joke,spurs fans are sick of this.