Five Leading Tottenham Hotspur Managerial Candidates

Tottenham Hotspur dismissed their manager, Jose Mourinho, back on April 18, but they’re still no closer to announcing his replacement today than they were the day after the Special One became the Sacked One (again). Antonio Conte was in talks to take the gig, but the negotiations fell apart, reportedly, for a couple reasons.
For Conte, there were reservations over the summer transfer window budget, and Harry Kane’s uncertain future. For Spurs, they weren’t fully keen on bringing his entire backroom staff over. It is now believed that the former Inter Milan boss will take year away from the game, and wait for the job that he really wants/is a better fit.
Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wanted a return to North London, with the feeling mutual, but his current employer, Paris Saint-Germain, won’t sanction it. Poch coming back was kind of a longshot to begin with. So where does Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy go now?
Back to the drawing board.
Roberto Martinez
Belgium boss and CBS Sports/Paramount+ analyst was asked point blank about his links to this open gig, during a media Zoom call, but he gave only yearbook answers. All he did was confirm his commitments to his current jobs. Of course, until a deal is done, what’s he supposed to say?
Overall, he’s another longshot at best.
Nuno Espirito Santo
On the open market and a great potential fit, as he really built up Wolverhampton Wanderers, before enduring a tough season in the Midlands, due to injuries. After stepping away from Wolves, it’s now time for him to step up in class, and maybe this would be the right destination.
Erik ten Hag
Recently signed a new deal at Ajax, but could still be in the frame as long as Levy is willing to pay up. He would be a great hire for Tottenham, but Levy has shown a tendency to be very tight with the purse strings, and his hardball negotiating tactics sometimes go too far and then thwart potential new deals.
Eddie Howe, Graham Potter
When all is said and done, it looks like THFC are going to have to settle for someone further down on their list, and that could mean dipping into the pool of the usual suspects when it comes to Premier League managers. It’s the coaching carousel, if you will, of retreads.
Erik ten Hag
Nuno Espirito Santo : A perfect for Spurs. Similar career to Poch. Ideal candidate for the rebuild at our club. Not surprised he left Wolves as they appeared to be selling their best players which makes it impossible for him to be successful . Same happened to Poch at Southhampton. You could do worse Daniel. Nuno promotes unity and team work ,not division.