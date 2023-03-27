Typically, our eyes roll whenever we here the phrase “parted ways by mutual consent,” because we know how very rare that situation actually is.

For Antonio Conte though, it was quite clear, back on March 18 when he gave that epic rant in front of the media, he was trying to get himself fired. Tottenham Hotspur have now finally granted his wish, and we covered that all back on Monday.

So now it’s time to look at who his replacement in North London will be, in no particular order. Here is the short list, five names long.

Well, he is now back on the open market, with Thomas Tuchel replacing him at Bayern Munich over the weekend. He’s considered the early front-runner right now, and he’s arguably the coach with the biggest CV who is currently available.

Football Insider reports that White Hart Lane has already started pursuing him.

Oliver Glasner

It’s clear that Glasner is contemplating his next move, as he’s been hesitant to sign a new contract extension. Eintracht Frankfurt have been doing all they can to try and extend him, and it’s easy to see why, given how much he’s improved the club.

In terms of fit and timing, Glasner would have to be the ideal choice.

Roberto De Zerbi

When Graham Potter left Brighton & Hove Albion to take the Chelsea job, one wondered what would become of the Seagulls. They have kept on rolling, and that is all thanks to De Zerbi.

It may not be long until he himself also leaves for a bigger gig- will this be the one?

Go back to the future? While he didn’t end Tottenham’s trophy drought, he did bring the club up a notch, and established some consistency. Spurs best times, of late, were under the Argentine, and he has expressed a desire to return to the Premier League.

His time with Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t all that impressive though, and thus his stock isn’t sky high right now.

Ryan Mason

He’s very young, but he’s also very experienced, having served as interim boss when Jose Mourinho was sacked (just think that was THREE managers ago now). It had been reported that he was going to be the caretaker manager once Conte was finally sacked, nbut the gig instead went to Cristian Stellini.

However, Mason has stayed on, and he presents himself at the path of least resistance/going in house option.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories