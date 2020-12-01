Tottenham Draws Club from 8th Tier in FA Cup 3rd Round

In trying to locate the headliner match-up in the FA Cup third round draw, one has to probably go with Arsenal hosting Newcastle United. The current holders going against a fellow mid-table side is intriguing. There is only one other all-Premier League matchup in the draw, Wolves vs Crystal Palace.
However, the biggest story of the draw is no doubt Marine FC, the lowest ranked club left in the competition, hosting the Premier League’s top of the table side, Tottenham Hotspur.
Marine, with a history that dates back to 1894, is located in the coastal town of Crosby, and they currently reside in the eighth tier of the FA system!
It’s fair to say the club, located just north of Liverpool in the county of Merseyside, will be heavy underdogs. Their home ground, Rossett Park, holds just under 3,200 and less than 400 are seated. What a strange trip this will be for Spurs.
Here are the rest of the FA Cup draws for the round.
FA CUP 3RD ROUND DRAWS
Huddersfield Town vs. Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs. Shrewsbury Town
Chorley vs. Derby County
Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs. West Ham United
Oldham Athletic vs. AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Watford
Stevenage vs. Swansea City
Everton vs. Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff City
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United
Boreham Wood vs. Millwall
Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City vs. Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End
Crawley Town vs. Leeds United
Burnley vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol City vs. Portsmouth
Queens Park Rangers vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Brentford vs. Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs. Birmingham City
Luton Town vs. Reading
Chelsea vs. Morecambe
Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City vs. Coventry City
Blackpool vs. West Bromwich Albion
Newport County vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town
