Tottenham Draws Club from 8th Tier in FA Cup 3rd Round

In trying to locate the headliner match-up in the FA Cup third round draw, one has to probably go with Arsenal hosting Newcastle United. The current holders going against a fellow mid-table side is intriguing. There is only one other all-Premier League matchup in the draw, Wolves vs Crystal Palace.

However, the biggest story of the draw is no doubt Marine FC, the lowest ranked club left in the competition, hosting the Premier League’s top of the table side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Marine, with a history that dates back to 1894, is located in the coastal town of Crosby, and they currently reside in the eighth tier of the FA system!

It’s fair to say the club, located just north of Liverpool in the county of Merseyside, will be heavy underdogs. Their home ground, Rossett Park, holds just under 3,200 and less than 400 are seated. What a strange trip this will be for Spurs.

FA CUP 3RD ROUND DRAWS

Huddersfield Town vs. Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs. Shrewsbury Town

Chorley vs. Derby County

Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs. West Ham United

Oldham Athletic vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Watford

Stevenage vs. Swansea City

Everton vs. Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff City

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United

Boreham Wood vs. Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs. Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End

Crawley Town vs. Leeds United

Burnley vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City vs. Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs. Birmingham City

Luton Town vs. Reading

Chelsea vs. Morecambe

Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs. Coventry City

Blackpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

Newport County vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town

