Tottenham Hotspur at Everton FC Starting XI Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur have dropped 18 points in the league this season from games in which they held a lead. Only Brighton & Hove Albion (20), are worse in this regard. Coffee is for closers, so no java allowed for this Spurs side, which has real issues closing the deal.
Manager Jose Mourinho, in a media availability today, told the media he knows the reasons why his team has problems sealing the deal in matches, but he refused to reveal them.
Tottenham Hotspur at Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Friday April 16, 8pm, Goodison Park
Odds: Everton (+265) Tottenham (+120) Draw (+230)
PL Position: Tottenham 7th, 49pts Everton 8th, 48 pts
PL Form Guide: Tottenham LDWLW Everton DDLLW
“I know why it happened and I know also you can look at it in a different perspective,” the Portugese said in a Thursday news conference.
“A team that starts matches well and starts winning matches means something positive that you like to forget, the positive aspect of that, but I agree with you in the sense of when you are in winning positions and you lose points, there is also a negative things to it.”
When pressed on the reasons why, Mourinho refused: “That’s what I’m not ready to discuss with you. I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team but I’m not ready to discuss with you.”
Asked when he would be willing to expain the reasoning, he simply responded: “Maybe never.”
It’s understandable why he would he keep this close to the vest, as it’s never really in the best interests of a manager to give away the store, publicly, ahead of a big match.
However, it was strange to really talk that much about this specific topic. Turning to the big fixture tomorrow, at Everton, let’s take a look at who Mourinho may select in his first team; like wise with Carlo Ancelotti and Everton.
Everton Starting Lineup Prediction
Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane; Coleman, Allan, Sigurdsson, Digne; Rodriguez; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction:
Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane
Prediction: Everton 2, Tottenham 1
This should quiet the #AncelottiOut crowd (as ridiculous as they are) for the time being
