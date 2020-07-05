Tomorrow night sees Tottenham Hotspur hosting Everton FC in a match-up of two sides that are only mid-table, but are led by extremely accomplished managers.
Jose Mourinho at Spurs and Carlo Ancelotti at Everton are two well decorated bossed who are tasked with trying to clean up a really messed up situation at their respective clubs.
“I think everyone in football admires Carlo as a coach and as a person,” Mourinho said of Ancelotti.
“If you don’t know him as a person, at least you know him as a coach. It’s not because I like him so much as a person that I’m going to say the obvious, which is: he’s one of the top managers in the world of the last two decades and of course now.”
“I think it’s a privilege for the Premier League to have Carlo back, it’s a privilege for Everton to have Carlo as manager, or head coach, whatever way you want to call him.”
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC
Kane
Son Lamela Bergwijn
Lo Celso Winks
Davies Dier Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Mon July 6, 9pm Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Odds: Tottenham 11/10 Draw 13/5 Everton 14/5 9th, 44 points
Records: Tottenham 12-9-11 Everton: 12-8-12
TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels, Now TV (UK)
NBCSN NBCSport.com (US)
Prediction: Tottenham 0, Everton 0
Tottenham are coming off a lopsided and also controversial defeat to Sheffield United on Friday night, and they’ll badly be looking to make a strong response here. However, we don’t see them truly achieving that result which they badly need.
Comments
Where to start. This has been such a dismal season for spurs which in all truth is already over. The best we can now achieve is to clarify which players need to be offloaded this summer.
In my opinion the following should be offloaded. Dier, Alli, Aurier, Vertongen, Lamela and Moura.
Dier is too slow and will be a liability in defense. Alli has lost his way and also is too slow to be a real danger for his position. Aurier is great going forward but is unable to identify danger when defending which is unacceptable for his position. Vertongen is now past his best and needs to be upgraded. Lamela is not the player spurs hoped he would become, not good enough for a team wanting to 4 finishes. Same as Moura, just does not provide what is needed for a team chasing top 4 finish.
We need to play Ndombele to see if he is good enough. This is the team I would play against Everton.
Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Aurier, LoCelso, Sissoko, Son, Bergwijn, Kane and I would play Ndombele as our attacking creative midfielder.
For next season I think we should reconsider KWP who seems to be doing well at Southampton and Danny Rose. Both in my opinion are worth a 2nd chance with the current financial restrictions.
We desperately need a strike partner for Kane, note I say partner, someone who is going to play close to him and complement his style to support with goals and assists.
If Ndombele can become our creative playmaker then okay if not we need a top class playmaker as attacking midfielder. Lo Celso i think is better as defensive midfielder in front of back 4.
We then need to look at replacing Alderweireld with a solid central defender.
This would be my priority this summer.