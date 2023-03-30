Lately, Tottenham Hotspur have played a lot better when Cristian Stellini has been in charge, so maybe they’ll get a “new manager bounce” now.

The Stellini “era” (do interims get “eras?”) commences with a visit to the blue side of Mersey, to take on Everton FC, as Spurs try to clean up the post Antonio Conte mess. Kudos Heung-Min Son for taking ownership of what went wrong.

Tottenham vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Mon. Apr. 3, 2023, at 8pm UK at Goodison Park

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 43% Draw 29% Everton 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 49 pts DWLWW Everton 15th, 26 pts DWDLL

It’s not his fault, he’s just one player, but good for him.

“As a player, I am really sorry. He’s a world-class coach, and we had a great journey together,” Son said after South Korea’s 2-1 friendly loss to Uruguay in Seoul on Tuesday.

“I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure, because I haven’t helped the club all that much.

“I am grateful for what he’s done … He’s such a great coach and has so much experience. I will be rooting for him.”

Son finished as the joint-top scorer in the league with 23 goals under Conte last term, but the forward has scored just six times in the Premier League thus far this season.

Yes, he’s having a very down year, but there are 10 other guys on the pitch with him every game. Also, in era when no one takes accountability or responsibility for anything, Son stepped up and did the right thing.

Let’s look at the 3-4-3 formation lineup that Stellini might/could/should go with here.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Son, Kane

