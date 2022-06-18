Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Christian Eriksen, Yves Bissouma

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors. So with that in mind, let’s dive right in to the latest narratives surrounding Tottenham Hotspur.
We start with Christian Eriksen, who has been strongly linked with Manchester United this summer. He’s available on a free, and United have offered him a one year deal, with an option for a second.
It is a direct battle between Brentford and Spurs for Christian Eriksen’s signature, despite Manchester United’s offer. He wishes to remain in London
– @CDEccleshare / @TheAthleticUK pic.twitter.com/hC4Vh3yqwh
— The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) June 18, 2022
However, the Danish international, and feel good story of all feel good stories, wishes to remain in London. So either he’ll stay with Brentford, or return to Tottenham, and it’s the latter option that is supposedly much more likely right now. He’s more on that, via the Manchester Evening News.
Elsewhere, the Yves Bissouma deal is done now, as he was signed for £25 million, on a four-year contract. The club announced his arrival yesterday.
#WelcomeBissouma ?? pic.twitter.com/8iNCCcHMut
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022
The 25-year-old former Brighton midfielder and Mali international is the third summer signing at White Hart Lane (Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic). The north London club has given Antonio Conte a very substantial war chest to work with this summer transfer window.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind