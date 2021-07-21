As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are closing in on securing a swap deal for Sevilla winger Bryan Gil by sending Erik Lamela plus cash the other way.
The 20-year-old is a highly rated youngster who spent last season on loan at Eibar where he impressed with a number of good performances. That run of form culminated in the player getting called up to the national team where he made his debut earlier this year.
According to Romano, Lamela will be sent the other way following eight years in north London. The Italian posted on Twitter:
“EXCL. Tottenham and Sevilla are finalizing a new swap deal: Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs. Agreement set to be reached on permanent deal and here we go soon!
Sevilla will also receive €25m + add ons included as part of the deal.”
A little later on, Romano provided an update on the situation as he added:
“Paperworks stage in the next hours between Tottenham and Sevilla for Bryan Gil – Erik Lamela swap deal. It’s confirmed and done, both will move on permanent. Bryan Gil set to sign until June 2026 as Spurs player. €25m to Sevilla as included fee, confirmed.”
This is a great deal for Spurs as they are getting one of the best young talents from Spain and someone who has the potential to become a world-class player. Gil is a superb talent who will certainly add a lot of quality to their attack.
As for Lamela, the Argentine has had a rather inconsistent time ever since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2013 as a replacement for Gareth Bale. The 29-year-old could never really replicate the Welshman’s performances and will be looking forward to a new start.
It was time for Tottenham to add some freshness to their squad and that comes in the form of the young Gil who arrives with a lot of promise. It will be interesting to see how new manager Nuno Espirito Santo decides to use him.
