Tottenham Hotspur is not the favorite to win the UEFA Europa League, but it is a competition that does provide them with a very realistic chance for a trophy. Athletic Bilbao is the front-runner, but the odds for Manchester United to win it outright are almost as favorable. The markets are third most bullish on Tottenham. So with that in mind, Spurs, at least if logic and reason hold, should get past Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals and reach the semis.

But again, in European football, you just never know- crazy things happen all the time.

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Thurs. April 10, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Fun Fact: Eintracht Frankfurt have lost just twice (W14D7) in their last 23 UEL contests.

Team News

Nothing new here, as Spurs are in the same place now that they were on the weekend- Kevin Danso and Dejan Kulusevski remain out for a couple more weeks yet. Meanwhile Radu Dragusin is done for the season. Injuries have certainly been a major storyline for Tottenham this season, but they are in a place

Starting Lineup Prediction

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

