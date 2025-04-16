Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at Eintracht Frankfurt

It looks like the end of the line now, in terms of Tottenham Hotspur winning a trophy this season and ending their long silverware drought. Knotted 1-1 in their quarterfinal tie, Tottenham now have the away side disadvantage, as they’ll travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Frankfurt are 3rd in the Bundesliga table right now, while Spurs are way down in 15th in the Premier League.

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Aggregate: 1-1

Kickoff: Thurs. April 17, 8pm, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Tottenham Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Fun Fact: Tottenham have lost six of their last seven knockout round matches in Germany.

In other words, the German club are strongly favored here, and it’s very easy to see why.

So much for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu and his boasting about winning trophies.

Barring a major upset, it’s just not going to happen. And then one has to wonder if he’ll still be in his gig after the season is over.

Tottenham Starting Lineup Prediction at Eintracht Frankfurt

Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

