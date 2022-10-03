Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Eintracht Frankfurt (UCL)

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs in European competition for over forty years. Tottenham was victorious back then, defeating Die Adler 3-2 on aggregate in the Cup Winners Cup quarter-finals. Spurs will hope for a similar result this time around.

Spurs don’t have a substantial record against German sides. They have suffered defeat in their last four encounters against German teams in the Champions League. They lost to Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, with an aggregate score of 14-3.

Eintracht Frankfurt has won their last three European fixtures against English sides. All three victories have come against London clubs as well. The Eagles have secured victories against Arsenal and West ham [twice] in their last three matches against English opposition. As many as they had won in their previous fourteen.

Tottenham at Eintracht Frankfurt FYIs

Kick-Off: Tues. Oct 4, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Commerzbank-Arena

Competition: UCL Group D, Matchday 3 of 6

Tottenham Team News: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: E. Frankfurt 27% Tottenham 46% Draw 27%

UCL Group Standings: E. Frankfurt: 2nd, 3pts Tottenham 3rd, 3pts

Starting XI Prediction

After an energy-sapping North London derby, it would not be surprising to see Spurs make a few tweaks to their starting lineup. Injury clouds hang over the head of Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies, whilst Lucas Moura seems to be a long-term absentee at this point.

Here is how we think Tottenham might line up in the Champions League this week.

GK- Lloris

DEF- Sessegnon, Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Perisic

MID- Bissouma, Bentancur

ATT- Richarlison, Kane, Son

Match Prediction

Tottenham will be eager to set the record straight after a demoralizing loss to their closest rivals Arsenal at the weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt comes into this game having won four of their last five in all competitions, and will fancy themselves against Antonio Conte’s men.

Die Adler’s attack can cause Spurs trouble, but their defense is weak. They have conceded eleven goals in home fixtures already this season. Tottenham will be sure to capitalize on this. I think the North Londoners get a healthy victory that will secure them a spot in the UCL knockout phase.

Tottenham 3-2

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

