Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Eintracht Frankfurt (UCL)

Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League matchday four this midweek. Both sides will be desperate to win in order gain a sizable grip on second place in the group, if not the top spot.

Spurs come into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over fellow high flyers Brighton and Hove Albion. The match was not without its scares for Antonio Conte’s men though. Harry Kane coming off toward the end of the fixture with an ankle injury was probably the biggest of them all. According to the player, he’ll be fine for this clash. Kane claimed post-match that it was just a knock and that he should be fine.

Die Adler comes into this match on the back of a horrible loss to fellow Bundesliga side VfL Bochum. It was a pretty even match until the last twenty minutes. That’s when it all fell apart for Frankfurt, as they succumbed to their third loss of the league season.

They’ll be hoping to turn things around swiftly, here in the Champions League.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt FYIs

Kick-Off: Weds. Oct 12, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Competition: UCL Group D, Matchday 4 of 6

Tottenham Team News: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 63% Eintracht Frankfurt 16% Draw 21%

UCL Group Standings: Tottenham: 2nd, 4pts Eintracht Frankfurt: 3rd, 4pts

Starting XI Prediction

Tottenham has a few injury concerns, but none that should herald massive changes in the squad. Harry Kane is a slight chance to miss, but as you’ll see, we have still selected him to play this one.

Elsewhere Emerson Royal is likely to get 90 minutes after missing Spurs’ last league match with a suspension. Here is how we think Tottenham will line up

GK- Lloris

DEF- Dier, Romero, Lenglet, Persisc, Royal

MID- Bentancur, Hojbjerg

ATT- Son, Kane, Richarlison

Match Prediction

I think the Spurs get the W in this one. They might not have turned heads so far in this European campaign, but neither have their opponents. Tottenham will be riding high after a big win against high-flying Brighton. On the other side of the coin, it’s asking a lot of Frankfurt to turn their form around after an abject display against VfL Bochum in their most recent fixture in the Bundesliga. Tottenham 3-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

