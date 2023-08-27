It’s that time of year again, yes, already. The stage of the EFL/Carabao/League/Capital One Cup where the big boys enter the fray has now arrived. Both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC commence their EFL Cup campaigns this week, with second round London derbies. Spurs will make the short trip south to face Fulham, and they’ll do so with no fresh injury concerns coming out of the weekend win at AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs were unchanged yesterday from their 2-0 win at home over Manchester United as James Maddison recovered from the ankle injury that he sustained the previous weekend, started on Saturday, and performed well.

EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC

Kickoff: Tue Aug 29 7:45pm, Craven Cottage

Tottenham Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

The nine substitutes were also the same as Ange Postecoglu no new fitness issues to sort out. That doesn’t mean there isn’t any team news however. A couple of outcast Spurs defenders are set to find new clubs before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.

Tottenham Transfer Talk

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas claims that Manchester United have looked into bringing Spaniard Sergio Reguilon in to help solve their crisis at the left back position. Both their first choice, Luke Shaw, and their second choice, Tyrell Malacia, are out injured long-term.

Reguilon moved to North London for £28 million having succeeded in a loan spell at Sevilla from Real Madrid.

He went back on loan in La Liga this past summer, this time with Atletico Madrid, but didn’t play major minutes.

The 26-year-old does not fit in to the plan, at all, at White Hart Lane, so he needs a new start elsewhere.

Also on the trading block is central defender Davison Sanchez, who was a major favorite under Mauricio Pochettino, but who fell out of favor under Antonio Conte. Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are reportedly leading the race for Sanchez’s signature, per MailOnline.

Spartak Moscow accepted a £12.9m purchase price, but that deal fell through as the player does not reportedly want to move to the Russian capital.

