Bayern Munich Make Second Bid, Worth €80m, for Harry Kane

If at first you don’t succeed, then try, try, try again. Bayern Munich reached an agreement on personal terms with Harry Kane last month, and then immediately made a lowball bid of €70m for the Tottenham talisman.

As expected, by anybody paying any attention to this situation at all, the bid was immediately rejected.

Bayern Munich have launched a second offer worth €80m plus add-ons for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, according to Sky Germany ??? pic.twitter.com/02W3ezmCdy — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 9, 2023

Now the Bavarian giants are back, with a second and improved bid.

According to Florian Plettenberg, of Sky Sports Germany, this second offer is worth €80m (£68.3m), plus add-ons. Given how this second offer is going to knocked back as well…what is the point of this exercise?

Like why even bother submitting that bid?

You already know that you’re going to have to go £100m minimum, just to even get a true seat at the bargaining table.

Yes, Harry Kane wants the move, and that does give Bayern some hope at least. Not to mention a little leverage, but why not just get serious about your pitch?

These two offers are pretty much intelligence insulting, especially when you have to go haggle with Daniel Levy.

Harry Kane is the face of the English football, and if you are legitimately going to try and sign him, then you are going to have to pay the piper.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

