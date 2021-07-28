Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Dusan Vlahovic, Simy

As per a report from the Telegraph, Tottenham are interested in Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina and Simy of Crotone.
Both the forwards have been in incredible form as they truly made their mark last season. The Fiorentina target man hit 21 goals and the Crotone striker almost matched him with 20 goals. They were the best players for their respective teams though their sides’ league position was nothing to write home about.
According to the report, Spurs are considering the duo as they are on the lookout for a player to help Harry Kane. Signing Dusan Vlahovic would be a bit harder as there is interest in him from Premier League rivals Liverpool.
As for Simy, he is going to be much cheaper now as Crotone got relegated last season. For both these potential transfers, the Telegraph state that new Sporting Director Fabio Paratici will use his contacts cultivated during his time in Italy.
Spurs have already made two signings this summer with Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini and they are close to adding a third in Cristian Romero. If one of these two strikers do in fact arrive, it will make it the third player to come from Serie A.
It shows that Paratici is taking advantage of a market that he knows very well, and it could ultimately end up benefitting the north Londoners. Either Vlahovic or Simy would be brilliant signings because of the type of player that they are. The latter is not the fastest, but is incredibly strong in the air and would cause defences a lot of problems.
But the more preferable purchase would be of the Fiorentina star as he is younger and has a higher ceiling. Even in a league with great defenders such as Italy, the Serbian forward has shone using his array of dazzling skills on the ground and in the air.
The fact Tottenham want to add some support for Kane is great news and could help persuade their talisman to stay. Whether Spurs are going to buy Dusan Vlahovic or Simy will depend on how much they are willing to spend.
Either way, it would be a smart purchase and one that will enhance their squad.
