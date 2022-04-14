Tottenham Team News vs Brighton: Doherty, Tanganga, Skipp

Red hot Tottenham will be looking to strengthen its grip on fourth place when it welcomes Brighton and Hove Albion to North London on Saturday. Spurs were one of the most inconsistent teams I can remember not that long ago. The Lily Whites have definitely turned that around in recent weeks. In a quirk of the current scheduling situation, following a whole lot of COVID outbreaks at the end of last year, Spurs current hot streak of league form started against this same opponent just over a month ago.
Tottenham has a tremendous Premier League record on their home patch. The Hotspurs have never lost when playing host to the Seagulls in a Premier League fixture. A victory in this match will see them reach five straight home, league victories against Brighton and five straight victories in their last five league matches.
Tottenham vs Brighton FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 16 2022 12.30 PM Local Time
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Spurs (LWWWW) Brighton(LLLDW)
What are the odds? Spurs (-195) Brighton (+550) Draw (+340)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Team News
Japhet Tanganga is unavailable for selection until next season. The popular defender had surgery on a knee injury in mid-march confirmed this. He picked up the injury at the beginning of February. The club searched high and low for an alternative, before choosing to put the defender under the knife.
Oliver Skipp is another who has been missing from first-team action since the beginning of February. The English midfielder was having a career-best year before being struck down with his current injury. He is considered highly doubtful to be fit enough to face Brighton this weekend but is believed to be not too far away from a return.
Finally, we have Matt Doherty. The Spurs right-back suffered a knock to his knee in the previous fixture against Aston Villa. Despite initially wanting to play on, eventually, the Irishman succumbed to the injury and had to be substituted off. That would prove to be his final action on a Premier League pitch for this season.
After being assessed by the medical staff at Hotspur Way, it was determined the injury is severe enough that he will miss the rest of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Antonio Conte’s men will be desperate to put some space between themselves and arch-rivals Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification. Things have swung so dramatically in the past couple of weeks, that Spurs are in pole position for a fourth-place finish right now.
A victory at home versus the Seagulls will go a long way to confirming that.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind