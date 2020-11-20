Tottenham Team News vs Man City: Doherty, Ndombele, Bergwijn

Tottenham return to Premier League action as they host Manchester City on Saturday. With the International break done and dusted, how have the events of the period shaped the latest team news?
Spurs have begun the season on a really bright note, as they sit in second place just one point behind table-toppers Leicester City. Saturday’s game against City will certainly be one of the toughest challenges they will face this season.
Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Nov 21, 5:30pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team News: Man City
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Man City
Odds: Tottenham 3/1 Draw 3/1 Man City 4/5
Referee: Mike Dean
Tottenham could be without a few key players in this very important match. During the international break, Matt Doherty tested positive for COVID and that means he won’t play a part on Saturday.
Additional absentees include Erik Lamela while both Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn are doubtful. It’s the potential absence of these last two players that might hurt Jose Mourinho the most in the this match.
These two midfielders have been in good form with the former coming into his own after a tough first season in north London.
Spurs do have the players to replace them, but that will surely put more of a strain on a squad that has already played a whole lot of matches.
City will be looking to take advantage of Spurs having been overworked as Pep Guardiola will want to get a win over one of his fiercest rivals.
The North Londoners will go into the game with a lot of confidence and the biggest factor providing that optimistic feeling is the form of Heung-min Son and Harry Kane. They both have an almost telepathic understanding in the final third that has caused havoc amongst the opposition defence.
If they link up, then it will be very difficult for Manchester City to get a clean sheet. Mourinho will be hoping that his players can get stuck into the opposition and force them into making some mistakes.
A win will give Tottenham a real shot of confidence for the upcoming slate, but it will not be easy. It would not be a huge surprise to see them add another victory to an already impressive season.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind