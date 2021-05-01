Tottenham vs Sheffield Team News: Doherty, Davies, Berge, Robinson

Tottenham Hotspur welcome relegated Sheffield United to London as they look to make one last, potentially desperate run for the final Champions League slot. Let’s look at what the team news is for this game.
Last week could have been a momentous occasion for Spurs, but they could not overcome Manchester City to win the Carabao Cup. They will have to put that disappointment behind them now and focus on improving their standing in the league. They are just five points behind Chelsea who are in fourth and with five games left, they still have a chance.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 7:15 GMT Sunday May 2, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham -334, Sheffield +900, Draw +425
TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
There is some good news as far as the team news is concerned with Matt Doherty returning to training. The Irishman has been out of action for a few games and will be in contention for this game which is encouraging news for Spurs.
One player who will be missing is Ben Davies who continues to nurse an injury that he sustained during the last international break. The North Londoners were boosted by the return of Harry Kane and they will be expecting him to be among the goals this weekend.
Facing the Blades at this stage in the season can be a bit tricky. The visitors have nothing to play for and it will be interesting to see how much they will try hard to win this game.
Interim boss Ryan Mason will be hoping that his players remain focused as there is no room for complacency right now. We can expect some changes from last week’s cup final, but the North Londoners are expected to put out a very strong team.
Kane and his usual partner in crime, Heung-min Son, will be excited at the prospect of facing the Sheffield defence. If these two start combining like we have seen them do, it almost guarantees Spurs the three points. Sheffield will look to give a good account of themselves, but it won’t be enough to stop Mason from getting his second win.
Tottenham need to get as many wins as possible, and hope for some help in order to catch Chelsea.
They should be starting that off with a win on Sunday as their attack and midfield should be too much to handle for the visitors. A solid performance at the weekend will make the pain of last week's final a little bit easier to deal with.
