Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso

ENIC, the majority shareholder of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, announced earlier this week that they’ll now invest £150 million ($187.64m) into the club. A significant portion of that largesse will go into reshaping the squad, and that is definitely something that they badly need.
Manager Antonio Conte salvaged the side, cleaning up the mess he inherited from Jose Mourinho and then Nuno Espirito Santo. Getting a fourth place finish, and hence a Champions League slot for next season, with this bunch, was truly a masterful job by the Italian.
Now it’s time to give the former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach what he wants to try and rehab this ailing roster. So where does it begin? Perhaps with Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. The Sun claims that Spurs will face competition from their north London rivals, Arsenal, in their pursuit for a player who could eventually be had for £15 million this summer.
ESPN claimed back in in January that THFC had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old. Next we move from a potentially incoming to an outgoing.
Giovani Lo Celso, acquired from Real Betis for €55 million in 2019, or four managers ago (it was still the Mauricio Pochettino era back then), went on loan to Villarreal in the January transfer window, as there really doesn’t seem to place for the Argentine at the club.
He seems to fit in in Spain though, as the club synonymous with UEL success is rumored to be offering €15-18 million for him; claims Xavi Jorquera Marquez. It’s thought that Spurs want closer to 24 million Euro for the centre midfielder. More on this from SB Nation’s Tottenham website.
