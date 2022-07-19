Tottenham Hotspur have had a really busy summer transfer window, acquiring six players so far and counting. Djed Spence, 21, has now become the sixth, following in the footsteps of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet. The English international and right back moves over from Middlesbrough for a fee worth an initial £12.5 million, but the total compensation could rise to £19m with add-ons.

Spence played this past season with Nottingham Forest, whom he helped gain promotion up to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest ?? What a massive club, what a team & what special fans. We came from the bottom & made it all the way to the top. We turned dreams into reality and I can’t thank you all enough for the special journey we all shared together?. Once a Red always a Red??? pic.twitter.com/QPTLSJm3rp — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022

Forest were keen to sign Djed Spence permanently. As were a host of other clubs: Brentford, West Ham United, AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund.

“To be in the Premier League and a big club like Tottenham is a dream come true,” Spence said.

“I’m just thankful that I’ve got here and going to get the opportunity to play for the club.

“Everyone wants to play in the Premier League. As a kid you watch it, that was a target of mine. Big club, Champions League football and obviously you have some of the best players that play here. It’s a privilege to be here.”

it’s official ?! very happy to finally sign for such a great club, it’s a blessing to be here and I can’t wait to get started !@SpursOfficial ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/zFw1Bc6enp — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022

“Last year we won promotion with Nottingham Forest and it was just a great season for me. It was the stuff of dreams, really. I can’t wait to meet the players, the staff and the manager and just train with everyone and gel with the team.

“I grew up with Ryan [Sessegnon] at Fulham, through the ranks from U12s to U16s. We played a Premier League tournament together and won that. He went with the first team at a young age and obviously his career has gone very well so far.”

Indeed the Antonio Conte rebuild is taking major shape now.

Djed Spence and Tottenham have two more preseason friendlies left this summer, before opening up the season August 6 at home versus Southampton FC.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories