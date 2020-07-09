Tottenham at Bournemouth Team News: Dier, Alli, Wilson

The big Tottenham Hotspur news today concerns Eric Dier, who learned his disciplinary fate from the Football Association today. The midfielder turned central defender was hit with a four game ban for climbing into the stands back in early March, when Norwich City eliminated Spurs in the FA Cup.
Dier was defending a family member from a heckler, but leaving the pitch to enter the grand stand is well, let’s just move on to previewing this match. Manager Jose Mourinho was asked about the ruling today, but he took a pass on saying anything about it.
Elsewhere, Dele Alli has a hamstring issue, but Mourinho says it’s not a major problem. The England international missed out on the Everton game, and could sit this one out too as the north London derby looms on Sunday.
Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined.
Flipping over to the Cherries, Callum Wilson is back available after having served his suspension in full while Steve Cook (hamstring) remains a doubt.
Charlie Daniels (by the way, the country singer of the same name passed away this week), Simon Francis and Jack Stacey are all ruled out of this one.
Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs
Kickoff: Thur July 9, 6pm Vitality Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Odds: Tottenham 7/10 Draw 14/5 AFC Bournemouth 19/5
Premier League form guide: Tottenham LDDWLW Bournemouth DLLLLL
Table Position: Tottenham 10th, 4 pts from the top six, Bournemouth 19th, 4 pts from safety
TV: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels, (UK) NBCSN (US)
