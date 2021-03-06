Tottenham Team News vs Crystal Palace: Dele Alli, Gio Lo Celso

Tottenham welcome in Crystal Place on Sunday for a Premier League fixture. Spurs made it two wins in a row domestically as they overcame Fulham in a closely fought encounter last time out. (for the Tottenham starting XI Prediction go here)
This promises to be a similar game against their London rivals, who have players that can certainly hurt the hosts’ defence.
Both Gareth Bale and Dele Alli were substituted during the game at Craven Cottage, but Jose Mourinho said that it was not due to an injury. This is good news as the former in particular has been in great form recently.
One player who has been out injured is midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, but he has returned to training. Mourinho said that he should be back in the team in a week or two. There are no other fitness issues for the manager to contend with.
One factor working in favour of the North Londoners is that the visitors are not very adventurous. This gives the hosts more freedom to move the ball around to create chances from which goals can be scored.
There is still a long way to go in the league season and with the way other teams are currently playing, anything is possible. But Spurs need to focus on what they are doing and look to get more wins under their belt. The quality they have in attack should make it easier against Palace.
Having players such as Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and an in-form Gareth Bale will help them get the three points. They must ensure that they get the midfield three combining with Kane, and the goals will start coming. And if it doesn’t work, they have the individual quality to create something.
Tottenham find themselves in one the most crucial parts of the season. Winning this game before heading into their Europa League contest on Thursday will be a huge boost for them. Palace will not make it easy, but the quality in the Spurs team should provide a win on Sunday.
