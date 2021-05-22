Tottenham Team News vs Leicester City: Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga

Tottenham travel to Leicester City for the final game of the season with their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread. What is their team news looking like ahead of the game?
Both clubs are in desperate need of a win given their position in the table. For the visitors, they need to finish sixth to get into the Europa League and seventh to settle for the Conference League. To end up with a Europa spot, the north Londoners need a win and for West Ham United to come away empty handed in their encounter against Southampton.
Tottenham vs Leicester City FYIs
Kick-off Time: 4 PM GMT, 23 May Sunday
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Tottenham (WWLWL) Leicester City (WDLWL)
As for the team news, the visitors are going to be a little light in the full-back area. Ben Davies will not be a part of the matchday squad as he’s recovering from an injury suffered during the last international break.
There is also doubt over the availability of Japhet Tanganga who had to be substituted against Aston Villa following an injury to his shin.
Spurs also need to worry about Everton and Arsenal who are breathing down their neck. If certain results were to go against them and they lose to the Foxes, the north Londoners could end the season in ninth place. Due to the tough nature of the opposition, the visitors need to put on a strong showing at the King Power Stadium.
Much of that will depend on how well they perform in attack which was a problem in their last game. After taking an early lead, they could not conjure much despite having some top quality attackers.
The likes of Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane will have to step up and show what they can do.
The hosts would like to sit back and wait for an opportunity to hit on the counter. This is one area that Spurs will have to be very careful about. If they give Jamie Vardy or James Maddison a lot of space, they will be punished.
Tottenham have a tough task on their hands, but they need to somehow get the three points. If they fail to do so, it will result in a very disappointing end to a season that initally promised so much.
