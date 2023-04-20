Tottenham at Newcastle Team News: Davies, Royal, Saint-Maximin

It’s most likely the biggest game in the Premier League this weekend- 4th place hosts 5th place as Tottenham Hotspur visits Newcastle United.

When it comes to the top four/UEFA Champions League qualification race, the top two are locked up, in Manchester City and Arsenal. Third spot is all but sealed in Manchester United. The Red Devils might still finish fourth, instead of third, but after the results last weekend they’re essentially in.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sunday, Apr. 23, 2023 2PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts Newcastle 4th, 56 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham LWDDW Newcastle LWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 23% Newcastle 52% Draw 25%

It’s a two team race for the fourth and final slot, and that’s exactly what this match is all about. It’s an uphill climb for Tottenham, as Newcastle has the following three advantages: three more points in the standings, a game in hand and the home field advantage on Sunday.

So with all that said, let’s get to the injury and unavailable list.

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with Spurs, where Rodrigo Bentancur is of course out for the season due to a torn ACL. Obviously, that hasn’t changed.

Also sidelined for this match, due to injury, are:

Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), and Clement Lenglet (unspecified or undisclosed issue)

Finally, Lucas Moura remains suspended. Flipping over to the Geordies, they have three injury absentees: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), and Ryan Fraser (unknown issue)

