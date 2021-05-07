Tottenham Team News vs Leeds United: Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham will be taking on the challenge of Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. With an almost fully fit squad, what is their team news looking like at the moment?
Spurs are in good form in the Premier League as they have notched two consecutive victories. The win over Sheffield United would have made manager Ryan Mason particularly happy as the North Londoners looked irrepressible in attack. A repeat of that performance and the visitors will be leaving with the three points.
Leeds United vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off Time: 12:30 PM GMT, Saturday 8 May
Form Guide Premier League: Leeds United (WWDDL) Tottenham (DLDWW)
The one player who definitely won’t be playing a part in this game will be full back Ben Davies. The Welshman was injured when on national duty, during the last international beak and has not featured since.
There is some good news, however, over the availability of Giovani Lo Celso who had to be substituted last week with an injury. The Argentine is expected to be back in contention for Saturday. Mason will most likely stick with the same eleven from last week with Gareth Bale getting another chance to add to his goal tally.
Spurs don’t have much to play for this season apart from trying to get the final Champions League place. But there are other teams, in better positions than them, vying for the same spot, so the visitors need to win as many as possible. With only four games left in the season, every point counts.
To win this match, the first step would be to handle the Leeds press. Bielsa’s men are famed for the intensity with which they harry their opponents.
What works in favour of the visitors is that they have players who are adept at shielding the ball and moving it forward.
This will be handy when trying to create chances and once they are in the final third, Spurs have the ability to score from any situation. With the likes of Bale, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, keeping a clean sheet is going to be tough for the hosts.
Tottenham have a great chance of making it three wins in a row at Elland Road. Putting together this run of form will help them end the season on a strong note. The Spurs defence will have to be alert as the hosts can create a lot of chances. But if the North Londoners have their attackers in full flow, it will be a win for them.
