Tottenham Team News vs Wolves: Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham look to bounce back from their loss to Leeds United last week when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. With really only one player injury to worry about here, who will be the squad player to miss out?
The defeat at the hands of Leeds can potentially derail the North Londoners’ efforts to finish among the European football spots. With Champions League qualification now out of their reach, they need to win their remaining games to even stand a chance at getting back into the Europa League.
Tottenham vs Wolves FYIs
Kick-off time: 14:05 GMT, 16 May Sunday
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction:
Form Guide Premier League: Tottenham (LDWWL) Wolves (WWLDW)
Ben Davies will be the only absentee against Wolves as the left back is still struggling with an ankle injury. Manager Ryan Mason does not expect the defender to feature again this season.
One of the biggest decisions the boss would have to make for this match regards the inclusion of Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine started last week, but he could be replaced by Tanguy Ndombele, who offers more defensive protection.
Wolves are capable of stunning any team, at least when these dogs have their day, so Spurs need to be careful. The biggest danger comes in the form of the counterattacks that the visitors specialise in. If Spurs can handle this, then it would be much easier to get the three points.
The trump card that Mason has is his front three, that will most likely consist of Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane. If this trio starts to combine on a regular basis, the Wolves defence will find it difficult to keep a clean sheet.
Another factor that could decide the game will be the midfield. Last week, the North Londoners were far too open and there was a big gap between the middle and the defence. If that happens again on Sunday, the likes of Adama Traore and Daniel Podence would then have more room to cause damage.
Tottenham are in need of a victory as it can help them keep pace with other clubs vying for Europa league. Their strength in attack is one factor that can swing the game in their favour, but their defence needs to be careful. If everything goes to plan, Mason could be celebrating his third consecutive home win.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
